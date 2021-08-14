COVID-19 Information

Residents in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician, local urgent care clinics or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test. The next drive-thru testing clinic will be held Monday, Aug. 16 at the McDowell County Health Department from 9 to 11 a.m.
COVID-19 Vaccine Information: The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound people can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around McDowell County to choose from including:
• McDowell County Health Department
• Ingles
• Walmart
• CVS
• Atrium Health Physician Practices
• McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort.
Upcoming Public Health COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:
• Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
• Friday, Aug. 20 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
• Friday, Aug. 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. at McDowell High School
($100 Summer Cards will not be available at this event)
COVID Vaccine Summer Cards
From Aug. 4 through Aug. 31, anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location will receive a $100 Summer Card in the form of a prepaid Mastercard, and anyone who drives someone to get their first dose will receive a $25 Summer Card (while supplies last).
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 19,480 (43%)
• Second doses: 17,897 (39%)
• Total doses administered: 37,377