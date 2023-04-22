Carlos Lopez, the coordinator for youth engagement with CULA, was the first to speak. He said his organization seeks to “serve all members of the community while striving to relieve barriers for those at a disadvantage.”

“As a youth coordinator, I realize that while our youth possess qualities that allow us to foresee brightness and prosperity in their future, not everyone will be smooth sailing while on their way to achieve their dreams,” Lopez said to city officials. “We, as their adult role models and mentors, must hold ourselves accountable to provide tools for our youth to lead, inform and guide themselves to create a future of their own and relieve the barriers that some may experience.

“By doing this we can ensure that we meet the needs of every youth equitably and I mean that not in the sense to endorse misinformation, but our version of equity is to recognize that our students have a different starting line and a different finishing line. Equality is excluding those with disabilities from performing in the Olympics. Equity is creating the Paralympic Games so that those people can showcase their athletic talents too. The same can be said about people who don’t speak the same language as us. The same can be said about people who cannot access health care. The same can be said about the person on the street that is facing a drug addiction. There are ways to meet their needs. That is why it is important to show up and be positive role models for our youth.”

Lopez added that we should “build the ship of success to allow our next generation to take it by the helm and cultivate new possibilities for all people regardless of what they look like, what they worship, where they come from, etc.”

“We must build the next generation for a better future,” he said. “Not the other way around. If we claim to care and invest in them, then would it not make sense to provide them with our knowledge and tools for them to reach heights beyond what we could instead of forcing them to live a life that is deemed successful but only on the adults’ terms?”

Council next heard from Jose Rico-Martinez, who is a senior at McDowell Early College and the Student Government Association president for McDowell Technical Community College, and Emily Alfaro, who is also a senior at MEC and will be the SGA president next year.

“We wanted to celebrate diversity in our school and on our campus,” said Rico-Martinez.

Together, they have worked with Centro Unido and MTCC SGA to organize an event to celebrate diversity and different cultures on Thursday, April 27, from 3-6 p.m. at McDowell Tech’s campus. There will be food trucks, displays of different cultures, games traditional to the Hispanic community, music and dancers.

“We see this as a little spark for more future events to represent diversity on our campus,” said Rico-Martinez.

Alfaro said their goal is for this event to continue at McDowell Tech in future years when she and Rico-Martinez are no longer students there.

After hearing these presentations, Marion Mayor Steve Little commended these young people for their commitment to equity and diversity.

“We’re all in this together,” said the mayor.