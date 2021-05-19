Ready for adoption after 6/9/21. Applications can be put in any time for me!Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ready for adoption after 6/9/21. Applications can be put in any time for me!Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A house on Veterans Drive in Marion is heavily damaged from a fire Wednesday night.
Angela McClellan of Marion did a double-take after her $5 ticket revealed a $250,000 top prize.
A passenger in vehicle stopped at a license checkpoint faces drug charges, authorities said Monday.
Following the lead of the CDC and Gov. Roy Cooper’s order, Marion Mayor Steve Little has rescinded his mayoral face mask mandate, which has be…
The gas panic gripping North Carolina over the past few days has plunged many people into a desperate search for stations that are open — and …
At the corner of South Main and West Henderson streets, a new eatery is creating quite a stir in downtown Marion. Since it opened a few weeks …
Effective immediately, North Carolina is lifting most of its mandatory mask requirements, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday afternoon. In most setti…
A woman snatched the keys to an SUV, drove away from the vehicle’s owner and ended up in a chase with a deputy, authorities said Monday.
A Marion man has been charged with a sex offense involving an underaged girl, authorities said Thursday.
Lately, the drive between McDowell and Buncombe counties is taking longer than usual, especially on the weekends, because of work taking place…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.