To report a correction, call 828-559-4051.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sixteen graduates completed the rigorous practical nursing education program at McDowell Technical Community College over the last 12 months, …
A driver of a motorcycle was killed in a wreck that happened Sunday in Nebo.
The Marion Police Department is investigating the unattended death of a male whose body was found Tuesday morning on Hankins Road.
The Marion Police Department is awaiting the autopsy results from two unexplained deaths that have happened here recently.
Struggles down the stretch for the McDowell Titans on the gridiron proved to be a difference maker as the Tuscola Mountaineers pulled away wit…