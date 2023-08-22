To report a correction, call 828-559-4051.
A driver who was involved in the three-vehicle wreck that happened last month and which resulted in the deaths of two young people has been re…
A McDowell County man was shot and killed in a confrontation with McDowell County deputies.
A popular food truck is now downtown Marion’s latest eatery and it’s got even more delicious barbecue, smoked meats and a variety of tasty sid…
A Marion native has been honored with a prestigious fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md. where he’s worked for many years as…
When officers arrived, they found Justin Wayne Newberry, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound and lying in the highway.