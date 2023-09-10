To report a correction, call 828-559-4051.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A driver of a motorcycle was killed in a wreck that happened Sunday in Nebo.
Law enforcement officers spent Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning searching for the man after a postal carrier was assaulted and carjac…
The Marion Police Department is awaiting the autopsy results from two unexplained deaths that have happened here recently.
NEBO — Brent Duncan had a story to tell. He was eager to tell it — and he had the video to back it up.
Eric Esch, better known by his nickname Butterbean, will visit Time Traveler’s Trading Co. in Marion to sign autographs, sell some of his merc…