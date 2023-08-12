To report a correction, call 828-559-4051.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
It's been a busy season for female hummingbirds. If successful with their nesting, they've been able to fledge twin hummingbirds and encourage…
Now that many female hummingbirds have finished up the task of bringing forth a new generation of hummingbirds, the leisurely fall migration c…
A residential fire in Marion on Friday resulted in three injured people being transported to three different hospitals.
A Marion man was transported by helicopter to Mission Hospital in Asheville after he was injured in a wreck Saturday afternoon.
McDowell County Schools is excited to welcome our students on a traditional schedule back to school on Monday, Aug. 28, and we believe the 202…