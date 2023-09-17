To report a correction, call 828-559-4051.
All around Marion, you may notice some construction work happening. They include the new T-Mobile building, a new Burger King, pediatric denti…
McDowell High School’s athletic department held it’s second annual fundraising golf tournament Saturday afternoon at Marion Lake Club, and by …
For the past week or so, I cannot step onto my front porch without hearing the whir of hummingbird wings or the twitters of this tiny bird's f…
A man was charged after police say they found him driving a stolen vehicle Thursday.
One of those 30 semifinalists in the medium-to-large business category is a cutting edge plywood product made by Columbia Forest Products in Old Fort.