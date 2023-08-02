To report a correction, call 828-559-4051.
The Marion woman who was wanted for concealing the death of her sister was arrested in Asheville on Thursday afternoon.
Suspect was arrested while trying to flee the scene in Eden in a black Chevy Avalanche.
A wildfire that was reported Friday continued to burn over the weekend in northern McDowell County.
A couple has been charged by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a stolen vehicle.