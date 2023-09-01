To report a correction, call 828-559-4051.
The Marion Police Department is investigating the unattended death of a male whose body was found Tuesday morning on Hankins Road.
Sixteen graduates completed the rigorous practical nursing education program at McDowell Technical Community College over the last 12 months, …
Georgia Prestwood, an infant from Lenoir, was seriously injured at a Hickory Crawdads baseball game when a foul ball struck her in the head.
On a hot and humid Saturday morning, McDowell County Democrats volunteered to clean up the litter from the State Street neighborhood in Marion.
On Tuesday, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who was shot and killed in a confrontation with McDowell County …