Corpening YMCA to hold Crystal’s Swimathon Against Cancer

Crystal Kelly, 38, is an inspiring member of our local community here in McDowell County.
She is intensely passionate about running and all forms of physical activity. As a result, she is very active in her gym, the Corpening Memorial YMCA. Until recently, Crystal could be seen frequently running and training for marathons and other events.
This all changed on Oct. 1, 2020, when Crystal felt some discomfort in her hip while on a routine run. Concerned that she may have pulled a muscle, she decided that a trip to the doctor was warranted.
Many doctor visits later, Crystal received the news that she has stage four metastasized breast cancer. This diagnosis has not stopped Crystal from fighting every day.
When asked what her motivation for fighting is she said, “I want to live life to the fullest and watch my daughter grow up.”
Crystal had originally planned to travel and compete in the Boston Marathon in October, but on doctor’s orders, she is no longer able to run. This is the latest in a long line of obstacles that Crystal has overcome.
Instead of the Boston Marathon, the Corpening Memorial YMCA is going to host “Crystal’s Swimathon Against Cancer.”
The event will be Oct. 9, the weekend of the actual Boston marathon, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Corpening Memorial YMCA pool.
The event is open to the public and free. However, there will be donations taken up for two organizations that help fight cancer. Crystal’s Swimathon Against Cancer will be held to benefit the YMCA’s “Livestrong” program, “a research-based well-being program dedicated to helping cancer survivors reclaim their total health.” And “Metavivers” an organization that works “to raise awareness about metastatic, Stage IV breast cancer, and to fund research to extend the lives of people living with MBC.”
To join the event, go to the Corpening Memorial YMCA and fill out the registration form.
The full marathon will be 11,000 yards or 6.25 miles, however, individuals of all ability levels are invited to join and swim a half-marathon, 5,500 yards, a quarter-marathon, 2,750 yards, or any custom distance. Non-swimmers are also welcome to participate by signing up to become volunteers.
Refreshments will be provided at the event.
Lane space is limited, so sign up today to reserve your spot at this event.
Crystal explains why she wants to hold this event
“First, I want to inspire people who are in similar situations to keep fighting," she said. "Secondly, I want to educate individuals on the fact that anyone can find themselves in this position regardless of age or fitness, and lastly to bring change and help lower the minimum age for a preventative mammogram.”
One of Crystal’s friends and a fellow YMCA member, John Jacobs, has signed up to join the event. He is a participant because “as a swimmer who also has had to overcome many obstacles, I see how much of an inspiration Crystal is, and I think that inspiration should be shared and felt by everyone.”
The Corpening YMCA asks the community to join Crystal in her fight against stage four metastasized breast cancer.
For more information, visit ymcawnc.org/corpening.