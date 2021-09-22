Corpening YMCA to hold Crystal’s Swimathon Against Cancer

Crystal Kelly, 38, is an inspiring member of our local community here in McDowell County.

She is intensely passionate about running and all forms of physical activity. As a result, she is very active in her gym, the Corpening Memorial YMCA. Until recently, Crystal could be seen frequently running and training for marathons and other events.

This all changed on Oct. 1, 2020, when Crystal felt some discomfort in her hip while on a routine run. Concerned that she may have pulled a muscle, she decided that a trip to the doctor was warranted.

Many doctor visits later, Crystal received the news that she has stage four metastasized breast cancer. This diagnosis has not stopped Crystal from fighting every day.

When asked what her motivation for fighting is she said, “I want to live life to the fullest and watch my daughter grow up.”

Crystal had originally planned to travel and compete in the Boston Marathon in October, but on doctor’s orders, she is no longer able to run. This is the latest in a long line of obstacles that Crystal has overcome.

Instead of the Boston Marathon, the Corpening Memorial YMCA is going to host “Crystal’s Swimathon Against Cancer.”