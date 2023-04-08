Vaccinations, parasite control, and spay surgery is included in the adoption fee. View on PetFinder
Copy Cat
Editor’s note: This is the second of two profiles of local farms selected for WNC AgOptions cost-share grants in 2023.
A drug dealer will serve up to 23-and-a-half years in prison after a multi-agency investigation led to his conviction, authorities said on Monday.
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon killed one person and sent another to Mission Hospital McDowell, emergency officials said.
Authorities have identified the man killed on Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 221 south of Marion.
A Marion man was arrested after a local employer reported missing money, authorities said on Monday.