Cooper
Meet Cooper a 6 month old Rat Terrier mix who is looking for his forever home. Cooper is high energy... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people died in separate wrecks over the weekend in McDowell County.
- Updated
Two people were charged after an investigation into local drug activity, authorities said on Friday.
A Marion man faces drug charges after a task force searched his home, authorities said.
- Updated
Update: Monday, 2:23 p.m.: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Cody Vance has been located.
- Updated
A McDowell resident's fossils are missing.
Eve is expecting her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing, runaway juvenile: Abagail Lynn Cantrell.
- Updated
On a sunny, beautiful October afternoon, a memorial was finally dedicated to the thousands of men and women who labored under brutal condition…
- Updated
During the regular Monday meeting for October, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen agreed for a design firm to get started on the work for the plan…
- Updated
The McDowell Pregnancy Care Center (MPCC) held its 10th Annual Walk for Life event on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Grace Community Church.