Cooper extends modified Stay At Home Order

RALEIGH – Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen on Wednesday announced that North Carolina’s Modified Stay At Home Order, requiring people to be at home from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m., will be extended.

Face covering requirements and restrictions on individuals gathering in both indoor and outdoor settings are still in place. Executive Order No. 189 will be in effect through at least Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at 5 p.m.

The extension of Executive Order No. 190 allowing for the sale of “to-go” or delivery of mixed beverages will continue to help businesses that are struggling right now. The extension of Executive Order No. 191 will help families have the ability to stay in their homes, a critical component of slowing the spread of the virus.

The Executive Orders for “to-go” or delivery sales of mixed beverages and the evictions moratorium both received concurrence from the Council of State.

“With more than 3,300 people in the hospital, and the percent of positive tests in double digits, we know this virus is still spreading,” said Cooper. “And with at least one new contagious variant of COVID-19 in our state, we still have work to do. We cannot let our guard down, especially in these cold winter months.”