Our first taste of summer will be a little watery with more rain and cooler temperatures expected to close out the week.

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, SC, is expecting rainy weather to continue through the week, potentially starting to taper off Friday afternoon, said meteorologist Joshua Palmer.

Palmer said they’re expecting another 2-4 inches of rainfall throughout the week on top of what fell Tuesday. Higher elevations could see up to 5 inches.

“Everything is really saturated and our concern right now is that any additional amount of rainfall is going to pretty much be runoff, which means it’s going to run right into streams and cause those streams to rise fairly quickly,” Palmer said.

Wednesday’s forecast would see heavy rain threats focused along the mountains, followed by another round of storms Thursday across the region, Palmer said. He said it was safe to expect isolated thunderstorms and lightning embedded in those storms.

Tuesday’s high temperatures weren’t expected to get above the mid-70s, which is about 10-12 degrees below the normal temperature for the area this time of year, he said.

“We get toward Wednesday and it’s actually going to be even cooler than that,” Palmer said. “We’re going to struggle to get to 70 (Wednesday). That is going to be quite a change compared to what we normally see this time of year.”

There could be some wind gusts of about 15-20 mph Wednesday afternoon, too. Palmer said there will be a bit of a rebound Thursday with highs again in the mid-70s, but things won’t feel more like summer until the weekend when highs are expected to get back to the lower- to mid-80s.

He said there are some shower chances over the weekend, but it’s nothing heavy like we’ve seen this week.

On Tuesday, rain fell so fast on East Meeting Street in Morganton water covered the road for a while before receding, photos taken by The News Herald showed. Emergency scanner traffic indicated around 2:45 p.m. that a bridge on Antioch Road near NC 18/US 64 in Burke County was nearly impassable due to standing water.

If you find yourself driving in the rain this week, here are some tips from the North Carolina Department of Transportation to help keep you and other motorists safe:

State law requires you to keep your headlights on if you’re using your windshield wipers. Turn on your low-beam headlights and use the defroster to increase visibility.

Signal for turns and brake earlier than normal.

Allow twice the normal following distance between vehicles.

Never walk or drive through moving water or flooded roadways.

Do not drive around or move roadblocks.

If you find yourself starting to hydroplane, NCDOT says to take your foot off the gas and apply the brakes in a steady, slightly firm manner but do not stomp on them. Steer in the direction of the skid.