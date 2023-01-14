 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Confetti Faye

Confetti Faye

Confetti Faye was born in the spring of 2014. When she was a kitten, she looked like a ball of... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular