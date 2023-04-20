Brief guidelines: We publish free announcements of nonprofit organizations, community events and fundraisers. We attempt to run briefs in chronological order. Briefs will not run every day, but as space allows. Briefs can be submitted by emailing news@mcdowellnews.com or by calling 559-4055. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day; organizations can purchase an ad by calling 559-4047.

In recognition of Spring Litter Sweep, the city of Marion will provide free pickup for large items such as appliances, furniture and tires to city residents this week through Friday. Items need to be placed on the curb in time for your normal garbage pickup. For questions, call the city of Marion Public Works Department at 828652-4224.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans Leaguewill offer a class called Spring Meadow Candle Screen with Diane Enger as the instructor. The class will be held today from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $35 for AGS members, $45 for nonmembers, plus a $15 materials fee which includes base glass, accessory glasses, tools needed to work with and two firings. In this class, students will create a candle screen using a variety of glass and glass elements. To register, stop in at Arrowhead Gallery and Studios, 78 Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

„The Community Forums,West Marion, Marion East and Old Fort, are operating and active. Monthly meetings are held the third Thursday of each month in the various communities. In the second quarter of 2023, the Community Engagement Project will meet in West Marion today and in Old Fort on Thursday, May 18. On Thursday, June 15, through Sunday, June 18, project leaders will host a four-day Juneteenth Freedom Festival. They encourage all county residents to get involved. You do not need to live in one of the communities to attend a forum, volunteer or participate. The goal is to identify opportunities and strengths, connect folks to available resources and build relationships. For questions, email Ginger Webb at ginger@westmarion.org. To learn more about the forums' work, visit www.westmarion.org and Facebook pages.

 Glenwood High School alumnifrom the class of 1973 are in the process of planning a 50year reunion. Anyone who would have been in this graduation class is welcome to attend. In order to effectively plan, organizers need to know who is interested as well as how many will be attending. The reunion will be on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 3 p.m. in the Glenwood Ruritan Hall. If you would like to be in on the planning, you are more than welcome. Organizers will meet again on Friday at 11 a.m. Just let organizers know so they can plan accordingly. For more information, call or text 828-925 2276.

EcoForesters,a nonprofit professional forestry organization, is holding a free forest landowner workshop in partnership with North Carolina Cooperative Extension-Burke County Center, the McDowell County Center, N.C. Forest Service and NRCS, to inform landowners about opportunities to steward their forest. The workshop will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burke County Agricultural Building, 130 Ammons Drive, Morganton. Lunch is included.

The Master Gardeners of McDowell County will hold the third annual Spring Fling Plant Sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market, 67 W. Henderson St., Marion. There will be heirloom vegetables, perennials,

natives, trees and shrub and an assortment from Master Gardeners' gardens to you. In addition to plants, there will be garden crafts, gardening gloves and carpenter bee traps. Master Gardeners will be available to answer your gardening questions. Other vendors will also be there. Proceeds from this sale supports many different projects that the Master Gardeners perform for our community.

■ The city of Marion's annual Arbor DayCelebration will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Peavine Trailhead on State Street in Marion. This year's event happens to fall on Earth Day, and there will be a variety of eco-friendly activities the whole family can enjoy. Starting at 10 a.m., Marion Tree Board Chairman John Reese will lead a short Arbor Day program. Following Reese's comments, Mayor Steve Little will present the official 2022 city of Marion Arbor Day proclamation, which will proclaim Saturday, April 22, as Arbor Day in Marion. At approximately 10:30 a.m., members of the public and their children will be invited to take part in a hands-on tree planting, where they'll get to add a variety of trees to the Peavine trailhead.

■ The McDowell Agricultural Youth Foundationwill host the 2023 Kathy Norman Memorial Junior Horse Show on Saturday. It will be held at the McDowell Bridle & Saddle Club Arena along N.C. 226 South starting at 10 a.m. The show is sponsored by the McDowell Agricultural Youth Foundation, United Fund, Farm Bureau-McDowell and McDowell County businesses. For more information, call 652-8104.

■ The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans Leaguewill offer a class called "First Aid for Your Art!" with Lorelle Bacon as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The cost is $95 for AGS members and $105 for nonmembers. It will cover any and all mediums. Do you have pieces of artwork that just didn't "work out" hiding in your closet or under the bed collecting dust? Come join this one-day workshop. Bring your discards along with your supplies and learn how to salvage them. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-6681100.

■ The Marion City Councilwill meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at First National bank, 14 S. Main St. in Marion. The purpose of the meeting is for the City Council to conduct a pre-budget workshop/ planning session to discuss issues involving the 2023-24 city budget. For more information, contact Landdis Hollifield, city clerk, at 828-652-3551, ext. 306.

„■The McDowell Democratic Partywill hold its monthly meeting Monday at the Marion Community Building. Doors open at 6 p.m. Meeting starts at 6:30. Neil Gurney from Gateway Wellness Foundation will be keynote speaker. He will be discussing affordable housing in McDowell County. An optional meal will be served. A $10 donation is appreciated. For more information, visit mcdems.com or send an email to mcdowelldems@gmail.com.

■„ McDowell Trails Associationinvites you to experience the second edition of the Rock 'n' Roller in Old Fort, a bike ride that showcases what makes McDowell County a cycling destination. This early spring ride serves as an excellent training ride to set the tone for the remainder of the cycling season. It will be held Saturday, April 29, and it will have two parts: The Hard Rock, 65 miles with 4,800 feet of climbing (three Supports and Gears) with an additional 10-mile option and the Soft Rock, 24 miles with nearly 2,000 feet of climbing (one SAG) with an additional 10-mile option. For registration information, visit https://mcdowelltrails. org/rocknroller2023/.

■ N.C. Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center's Keep McDowell Beautiful program will coordinate the annual Lake James clean up on Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to noon. Organizers would like to invite everyone to remove litter from Lake James and its shoreline. Volunteers with boats, canoes, paddling kayaks and on foot will be needed to help. Volunteers who do not own boats are needed for cleanup crews. Please arrive at Black Bear at 8 a.m. so organizers can match volunteers with boat captains needing crews. For more information, contact Matt Burneisen at 652-8104.

„■ Carolina Caring is hostingWalk A Mile With Me, an online support group for caregivers, spouses and widows/widowers of veterans. The group will meet on the first Tuesday of each month and is designed to be a welcoming place to talk about the journey before and after the death of a veteran. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina, including McDowell County, and the Charlotte region. For more information, contact Cindy Stamey, Carolina Caring's director of community and veteran relations, at cstamey@carolinacaring.org or call 828-4660466. You can also visit www. CarolinaCaring.org.

■ The Battle of the Badges blood drive,sponsored by the Rotary Club of Marion, will take place Friday, May 19, from 1:30-6 p.m. at the county training room at 129 Barnes Road in Marion. McDowell's first responders will face off for a lifesaving cause. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office, McDowell County Rescue Squad, fire departments, Marion Police Department, McDowell County Emergency Medical Service and the North Carolina Highway Patrol will be encouraging blood donations in honor of their respective agencies. Donors at the blood drive will vote for their favorite first responders before they donate, and the winner will be announced at the end of the drive. Please sign up to donate. The goal is to collect 40 units. There will be special refreshments, courtesy of area restaurants.

■„ Descendants of Col. John Carson(1752-1841) and Hunting John McDowell (1717-1796) will have a reunion at the Historic Carson House on Friday, June 16; Saturday, June 17; and Sunday, June 18. Registration is required for this event. Contact the Carson House by calling 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@ gmail.com for registration information. Deadline for registration is Wednesday, June 7.

■ Marion City Hall is closedto the public until further notice due to construction work. Citizens can pay their water bill, tax bill and access other services by going through the drive-thru at City Hall. City Hall will reopen to the public once construction is complete. For information, call 652-3551.

■„ Calling all gardeners!The McDowell Public Library, in conjunction with the McDowell Master Gardeners and the Friends of the Library, have opened a free seed library for the community. Stop by the Marion branch of the library and check out seeds for your garden. Questions about gardening? Contact McDowell County Master Gardener Volunteers at 828-652-8104, message us on our Facebook page or contact us at mcemgva@gmail.com.

„■ The McDowell County Animal Shelteris starting a new volunteer program called "Snout and About in McDowell." You can take a shelter dog on a fun adventure — hiking, snuggling on the couch, on a car ride, it's your choice. This program is perfect for people who may not want, or be able to own pets due to certain circumstances but would love to enjoy one for a short while. Maybe you already have enough pets but still have love to share with a lonely shelter pup. This program is for you. Document your fun with pictures and videos for the animal shelter to share and help shelter staff spread the word about the amazing dogs that are available for adoption. For more information and to sign up, reach out to Volunteer Coordinator Jennifer Taylor-Ivy at 828-659-0826 or email volctr@ mcdowellgov.com.

■ Are you a gardener looking for space?Consider renting a plot at the Community Garden for Community Good near the Corpening YMCA soccer fields. The raised beds are 12-foot by 4-foot and water, tools and seeds are provided for community members. The annual fee is $10. To reserve your space and receive a Garden Use Agreement, call or text Kerrie Hillman at 828-2607605. This garden is maintained by the McDowell County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association and the McDowell County Cooperative Extension. Reserve your space now for the 2023 growing season.

■„ Loving Hearts for ChristBEAR Closet of Marion has moved and has expanded its hours to better serve families in the community. Operating hours are Tuesday from 2-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Thursday from 2-5 p.m. The BEAR Closet is at 5 Summit St. in Marion, and is sponsored and housed by Cross Mill Pentecostal Holiness Church. For more information, call 828-803-8790 or email bearcloset18@gmail.com.

■ Until further notice,the city of Marion's Planning Board will meet on the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, at 191 N. Main St. in Marion. The city of Marion Board of Adjustment will also be moving its meetings on the second Thursday every month at 6 p.m. to the Community Building. These meetings have been moved because of ongoing construction work at Marion City Hall. Individuals with questions can call City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield at 828-652-3551, ext. 306.

„■ N.C. Farmers of the Foothillsare offering a substantial CSA package, aptly named "Bigfoot CSA." It has two runs, the first from June 5 through July 10 and the second CSA run is from July 17 through Aug. 21. CSA Shares are $199 for a six-week share. Both packages are available for viewing and order on the N.C. Farmers of the Foothills website. Additionally, fresh, locally produced items such as meats, baked goods, eggs, jellies, honey and more will be available when ordering from the website. Customers can browse the website and include additional items based on their needs. CSA pickup will be weekly at 263 Barnes Road (Foothills Food Hub) on Mondays between 5:30-7:30 p.m. To learn more about or sign up for the N.C. Farmers of the Foothills 2023 Bigfoot CSA Share Program, visit https://ncfarmersofthefoothills. eatfromfarms.com and click on "The Bigfoot CSA Shares" on the left side.

■ McDowell High School's class of 1973will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. Fifty years ago, the first graduates of McDowell High walked across the stage. The reunion is planned for Oct. 6-7. If you were a member of this class, organizers need your contact information. Text Jaime Rankin Stone at 460-1372 to be included.

■ The Hankins communityhas a community food box and the nonperishable food items inside are available to anyone who may be in need. The red box is in the store parking lot at Burnette's Landing & Campground on Hankins Road, just past the Hankins-North Fork Fire Department. For more information, call 828-442-8098.

„■ The city of Marion Tree Boardis recruiting new members. Members must have an interest in trees and landscaping, live inside of the Marion city limits and be able to attend quarterly meetings. Applications for this advisory board opportunity can be found at marionnc.org/213/ Tree-Board. For additional information, contact City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield at 828-652-3551, ext. 306, or at lhollifield@marionnc. org.

■ The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans Leaguewill offer Arts by Design, which is free and held the last Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mark your calendars now and bring a friend. This will be a time for members to get together for a day of creativity and comradery. Working in the studio alone has it benefits, however it is a solitary endeavor. Let's get to know one another better. So, take a break, no matter what medium or craft you feel like working on, bring it along and spend a day with other members. The gallery is closed on Mondays, so if you come later than 10-10:15 a.m. and you don't know the code for the key box, call the gallery when you get there, and someone will come let you in. The number is 828-668-1100.

■ The Foothills Community Bandis holding practice on Tuesday nights from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Greenlee Theatre at MACA and would like any and all prior band members and new members to join in the practice. There are openings for all positions. For more information, call 828-4606706.

■ Can you be a voice for a child?Can you advocate for them in court? Can you speak for their best interests? Become a McDowell Guardian ad Litem today and be a voice for the children in our community. For more information, call 828-655-4121.

■ CarePartners Hospice and Palliative CareMcDowell, voted "The Best of McDowell County" in Home Healthcare for 2021, is seeking volunteers. Do you enjoy serving others, working behind the scenes or working with veterans? If so, CarePartners has positions available to serve as a patient and family support volunteer, administrative office support volunteer or as a We Honor Veterans program volunteer. These volunteer roles are designed to support staff and do not take the place of a staff position. If you are interested in joining our team or to learn more about our volunteer opportunities, call the volunteer services department at 828-6521318.

■The Agricultural Advisory Boardis seeking volunteers to serve on its board. The purpose of the board is to review and approve applications for qualified farmland and voluntary agricultural districts, make recommendations concerning the establishment and modification of agricultural districts, hold public hearings and perform other related tasks as assigned. At least five of the seven members shall be actively engaged in production agriculture. Applications are available online at mcdowellgov. com. Mail or drop off your application to Clerk to the Board, 60 E. Court St., Marion.