Brief guidelines: We publish free announcements of nonprofit organizations, community events and fundraisers. We attempt to run briefs in chronological order. Briefs will not run every day, but as space allows. Briefs can be submitted by emailing news@ mcdowellnews.com or by calling 559-4055. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day; organizations can purchase an ad by calling 559-4047.

■The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League

will offer a class called Coasters Plus! with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught today, May 3, from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $35 for A3L members, $45 non-members, plus $25 supply fee. Do you want to make your own coaster set that matches your décor while learning about acrylic pour painting? Then this is the class for you! Artist Lisa Hines will supply you with four ceramic tiles, all the paint and instructions to make your set of coasters. Lisa will then take them to her workshop to seal them with a coat of resin. She will deliver them to the gallery so you can pick up them up there. There is a minimum of two students and maximum of eight. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort or call 828-668-1100.

 ■The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League

will offer a series of classes in May with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The first class will be taught Thursday, May 4, and it is about under the sea wire wrapping. It will be taught from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost is $25 for AGS members, $35 non-members, plus $10 supplies. Students will learn to wrap wire in a pattern that mimics seaweed. The second class will be about making a garden stained glass stake. It will be taught Sunday, May 8, from noon to 6 p.m. The cost is $45 for AGS members, $55 non-members, plus $18 supplies. Students will make a beautiful garden stake suitable for indoor or out (they will be zinc and stainless steel pipe). The third class will be making a stained glass saucer flower. It will be taught Thursday, May 10, from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $35 for AGS members, $45 non-members, plus $14 supplies. This unique project consists of pre-cut glass petals and an antique saucer. To register for one or all, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort or call 828-668-1100.

 ■The Marion Business Associationis making plans for the Annual Sidewalk Yard Sale on Saturday, May 6. Spaces are $10 each and are by reservation only. All sellers are welcome. For more information, call the MBA office, 828-652-2215.