Column: The freedom to choose to think of dear friends

July is our freedom reminder month, but as cat Matilda and I retreated to the back patio at 5:30 this afternoon, she, after being housebound all day and I, after a 12-5 shift at my part-time job, we definitely welcomed our outside “freedom.”

Of the 10 freedom definitions in my American Heritage Dictionary, Matilda and I chose “the capacity to exercise choice.” Consequently, steering far away from today’s highly controversial topics, Matilda (with her cat wisdom) and I decided to comment on the welcoming freedom of our backyard refuge this afternoon.

Of course, for me, shoes off and comfy clothes back on came first; Matilda’s first, the patio door opening. Second came a tray with libation and comfort food carried to the patio table. Matilda got her favorite snack and water while her mama got original, low-fat Triscuits, hummus, and a more interesting liquid. I lit the citronella torches then a Wildflower Meadow table candle, located my journal and black Bic pen and settled. Smart Matilda decided on a healthy walk.

I’m surrounded by a riot of daylily colors; blue, purple, and white Hosta blossoms; a large pot of happy marigolds; myriad sweet bird calls in the close-by woods; and a refreshingly cool breeze, probably an afterthought of a predicted McDowell storm whose distant thunder calms me as I watch the sun lowering into the trees on the west ridge.

An airplane softly rumbles to the north as I decide to take a few steps to clip a small, gloriously red daylily blossom to tuck safely in the table vase of wildflowers — a reminder of the now-gone sweet friend whose lily it was and then became my treasured gift.

Then there’s darling cat Matilda whose first sighting for us was late fall 2019 — a feral, half-grown cat surviving on her own despite coyotes, bad weather, and lack of food except what she provided for herself. She became ours in 2020, loved allergic Sam immediately and learned to flirt shamelessly with him to coax a brushing. She has become my close, loving companion and now, finally, will choose my lap for a long, relaxing snooze. A furry blessing.

With the sadness and changes Matilda and I have experienced since last October, this July 1, I’m choosing to think of dear friends who nourish, a part-time job that gives me a loving, hugging “family” who boost my spirits and self-worth each work day. I’m grateful for the freedom to own my home Sweet Sam and I chose, built and made our lives in for so many years. I choose, now, to allow it and its natural, surrounding world to comfort and help sustain me instead of reminding me of what and who are missing.

Despite life’s issues, losses and setbacks, many of us are blessed beyond belief. However, stressing the negatives is often much easier than finding the positives. However, we still live in a relatively independent nation whose democratic government, flawed though it may be, is the most workable for the governed. We can’t and probably should not ignore whatever our negatives are; however, choosing a positive often makes dealing with a negative easier or maybe solvable.

As Matilda and I bonded this afternoon in our comfortable, peaceful backyard, I know she loves the freedom of her familiar, safe out-of-doors, and I am so blessed by my home in the woods and the soul-nurturing nature surrounding us both. If possible, choose to find your own personal freedoms this July and enjoy the life blessings they provide.