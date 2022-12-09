Column: Cat Matilda’s letter to Santa

Dear Santa,

We don’t know one another since this is the first time I’ve sent a Christmas letter to you, so let’s get acquainted.

First, I believe in you, the giver of wonderful presents, since about two years ago when I found my forever home with the McKinney family. I had been on my own for a long while when I found them, and boy was that a stroke of luck. Did you have anything to do with that? Anyway, I hope you read letters from cats as well as good little boys and girls because I have a couple of wishes, but I also have a few “thank-you’s” during this season of gifts and giving.

Once I learned to trust my new family, I began to get less anxious and fearful. They were so good to me. I got a warm, safe place to sleep, plenty of tasty food I didn’t have to catch myself, and a loving hand on my head when I wandered a bit close to one of them. All of this getting acquainted business took a while, but we were slowly becoming comfortable when the tall fellow disappeared. I really missed him since I could bat my big, green eyes at him, and he would brush me until I purred to the roof tops. Mama was sad too, so she and I made a big effort to get closer as the days went on.

Finally, I decided her lap was a sweet, comfy spot, and she allowed me to sleep on the foot of the bed which had been off limits since the big fellow was a bit allergic to me. Now, after a year, the water doesn’t leak much from my lady’s face anymore, and she and I have become the best of pals.

I’m a pretty good cat. When my mama has a nightmare, I sit on her chest and meow in her face until she wakes up. I use my litter boxes faithfully and don’t make any messes. I’m clean and have great grooming habits, and I don’t snore. If I happen to catch a chipmunk, I take it to Mama as a present; she praises me, pats me on the head, then she and I bury the fellow in the flower garden. I think the presents make her happy, but I’m not certain.

OK. That’s pretty much me, so here’s my wish list for Christmas.

• My mama is wonderfully loving and kind, so help her be happy and let me stay with her always.

• Please bring some of the treats I like best; my stocking is hanging at the den fireplace.

• Help all homeless kitties like I was find a wonderful home as I did.

• Let people be certain, if they adopt a pet for Christmas, that they will keep it.

• Help humans understand that animals are “people” too.

That’s it, Santa. I hear you’re a magical fellow, so hope you take my list seriously.

Merry Christmas,

Cat Matilda McKinney