Column: Approaching the alien world of Old Age

I need a crash course in how to be old — not in years; time has taken care of that. However, how does one adapt to this alien world of Old Age?

Mark Twain got it so right when he said of old age, “I recognize it, but I don’t realize it.”

Amen.

In my head I’m still 25; however, the obnoxious signs (which I refuse to list here to protect the innocent and my own sensibilities) keep multiplying. Along with a bunch of other lessons, we should be taught early that age is simply a number and can become what we make it, but most of us realize the issue isn’t that simple.

Of course, without our choosing, our bodies and minds can limit and/or direct how we approach our senior years. (However euphemistic, doesn’t “senior years” sound much more positive than “old age”?)

We’re bombarded by a plethora of directions on how to remain y-o-u-n-g, and at least our American society comes close to demanding that we do our utmost to remain youthful in both appearance and attitude.

May I remind us here, that our society and culture have told us for decades what to wear and how, which wrinkle cream is the best, plastic surgery can work wonders, exercise beyond sensible limits is good, youthful appearance and attitude are the goals to aim for, no matter that we may now be way past 50 and have knee and hip replacements.

Also, women have to fight the cultural attitude that men “mature” well while women appear to “go to seed.”

Hogwash!

However, our American culture goes a yardarm long in telling us how we are to see ourselves at certain points and under certain circumstances.

Years (yes many) ago, in my time prior being a teenager, I would ask my grandmother, tall, strong, working constantly from morning to night, how old she was. She would always giggle like a school girl and reply, “I’m 16.”

I knew better; however, she didn’t seem really old to me, and even then, she didn’t want to admit to her only granddaughter how old she was.

Certainly, age 65 today doesn’t always mean what it did when my parents and grandparents were aging. My sweet Sam’s father passed at 65 in 1964 from a massive heart attack. Since then, methods to treat heart disease have advanced remarkably. The disease ran rampant in the male side of my husband’s family, with two brothers passing early in life, in addition to Papa Bill. Next to the youngest of eight, Sweet Sam served in the military, was, as they say, “healthy as a horse” until 2017 and his first heart attack.

However, he outlived his father’s age by 17 years, thanks to strides in treating heart patients.

So how do we approach this alien world of Old Age? When we’re young, old age isn’t real to us. It happens to parents and grandparents but won’t happen to us. Oops! In a nanosecond, we’re facing retirement, babysitting grandchildren, buying wrinkle cream, having knee replacements, and getting serious about our wills.

I don’t pretend to have any answers; however, I’m trying to follow a long-ago lesson from third-year high school home economics: “Whether anyone else does or not, accept yourself as you are at any age. Work for improvement in both body and mind, if necessary, and love yourself for who you are.”

Go thou and do likewise.

Barbara McKinney is a retired teacher and administrator, eight years of which she spent at Marion High School, and then McDowell High School (1968-1976). She and her adopted cat Matilda, live in Yancey County in the midst of a mountain and backyard full of native birds and wildlife. McKinney enjoys gardening, reading, Swedish weaving and writing. To contact her, email bwmckinney164@yahoo.com.