Column: ‘All Creatures Great and Small … ?’

Certainly, as we age, let’s say somewhere after the 50 mark, we so-called seniors can get the message (maybe from family, the medical community, the workplace folks) that a bit of absentmindedness, brain fog, forgetfulness is to be expected. I hope this means only that clear, logical thinking is just briefly off duty. We’re advised by those in the know to do crossword puzzles, brain teasers, learn to play bridge, engage in memory exercises — whatever activity to keep our brains healthy and working properly. OK. Fine. Been doing all that; still know who I am and recognize the cat.

But. Not long after Sweet Sam’s exit last October, I decided to call our local Hospice chaplain who does grief counseling. He’s a wonderful, learned, compassionate, common sense, trustworthy fellow, and Sam held and I hold him in high regard.

During our first session, among other things, we discussed what can happen to thinking and reasoning abilities after the passing of a loved one. I learned that brain fog, for lack of a better term, can come and last longer for some folk than for others, thus my preface to the following tale.

Since Sam and I have lived on our spot in the woods, we’ve tried to be caring but sensible caretakers of the wildlife with which we are blessed; therefore, in November last year, I went to my favorite local store to buy shelled corn for our deer and sunflower seeds for our plethora of fowl. The nice young man loaded the large bags in the car trunk, and I came home, somewhat satisfied with myself. However, that didn’t last long.

When I released the trunk lid, there, staring me in the face, were two 50-pound bags of critter food to be lifted from the car.

“Wait,” I said to myself. “I have a brilliant idea that involves NO lifting.”

The bags were lying flat so I cut a large X in the middle of each one, reasoning that I could dip enough into a bucket to feed until the bags were light enough for me to lift and empty into the large, lidded containers Sam used to store the corn and sunflower seed. Should I mention “brain fog” again here?

I will spare you the boring details and get to the results of my temporary lack of sense. About two weeks later, I noticed several sunflower seed husks scattered about in the car trunk, as well as a few errant grains of corn. A mouse (maybe his whole family) had also left calling cards behind.

OOPS!

This saga finally came to a close weeks later, after I had discarded Sam’s old-fashioned guillotine mousetraps for a newly purchased catch and release one. When I read the instructions before setting this fellow in the car trunk, I was advised to release the culprit at least two miles from my home.

Five, count them, five culprits later, I’m proud to say that only one was released a few miles from the house; however, the town square in Burnsville now has a new resident. Ahem.