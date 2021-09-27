Column: A few comments from the clip file

Every columnist keeps a “clip file” — articles, stories or ideas from which to write future pieces. Sometimes that file becomes so full it’s hard to choose just one topic on which to write. I decided that this week I would combine several from the file into one column. Let me know how you like it.

Filled up, burned out and lonely

In early June it looked as if COVID-19 was waning. We were so tired of being sequestered and restricted that we joyfully stomped on the gas to speed our return to normal. We know how that worked out. Delta slammed us. Unfortunately, we also stopped showing appreciation for our frontline workers, especially our healthcare heroes, the doctors and nurses in hospital emergency and ICU units. They never got to fully relax and recover. Some were burned out and left the profession, adding to our nursing shortage. Hospitals are once again filled and healthcare professionals are as overworked as last February, only now they aren’t getting the appreciation we showed earlier. We can’t do their healing work, but we can show how much we value them. How about taking or sending a meal to the hospital ER or ICU? Better still, call and ask what they need. Our healthcare heroes are as important as ever. Let’s show them some love.

Chickens come home to roost