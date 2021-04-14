Cobb set to become first woman in NASCAR Cup race since Patrick

Rick Ware Racing fields multiple entries in the Cup Series with different drivers behind the wheel of the Nos. 15, 51, 52 and 53, but no driver has finished higher than 20th for the organization this season. At age 62, Derrike Cope raced the No. 15 at the last superspeedway event, the Daytona 500 in February, but crashed out three laps into the race for a last-place finish.

Cobb will be the oldest driver in the field at Talladega, barring new entries, with two years on series veteran Kevin Harvick, 45. Her Cup debut will also make her one of two women to compete in all three NASCAR national series — Truck, Xfinity and Cup — along with Shawna Robinson, and she will be one of 17 women to race in the top series, the third since 1990.

“Being a female in a male-dominated sport is not an easy task, especially for as long as Jennifer has been competing in NASCAR,” Ware said in a statement. “I hope that she has a successful first NASCAR Cup Series debut and look forward to Arrowhead Brass making their NASCAR sponsorship debut at Talladega as the primary sponsor on Jennifer’s car.”

Cobb added in her remarks: “I am proud of what RWR has accomplished and I want nothing more than to make the team, Arrowhead Brass, and all my sponsors and supporters proud of this effort.”