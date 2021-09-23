Coal
Coal is a precious little boy kitten born 8/18/21 and will be available 10/6/21.He will be vaccinated prior to adoption... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion man with a long criminal history is now in prison for decades following drug trafficking convictions earlier this summer, authorities…
- Updated
This year’s class of inductees into the McDowell High Athletic Hall of Fame features a little something for just about every sports fan in the…
- Updated
Two people face drug charges after local authorities obtained a search warrant on a home, according to a report.
- Updated
If you are a parent of a McDowell County middle or high school student, most likely you have received several calls in the afternoons announci…
- Updated
On Thursday, Sept. 9, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina purchased 130 acres along N.C. 80 and Buck Creek in McDowell County, between Mar…
- Updated
The McDowell Titans left some points on the field Friday night, but they didn’t squander the most the important opportunity of all — the chanc…
- Updated
On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 43 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and five …
- Updated
The N.C. prison system, comprising 55 facilities and employing roughly 16,000 staff, is one of the largest agencies in the state. That might s…
- Updated
A Marion man charged in a vehicle accident that killed a 16-year-old McDowell High Student in 2019 pleaded not guilty to his charges during Au…
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 94 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and anoth…