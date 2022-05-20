Click here for Chairman Terry Frank's statement on Superintendent Mark Garrett

Though I am saddened by the loss of Mr. Mark Garrett, I am happy for his new position and adventure in Henderson County. The board knew with all of Mr. Garrett’s accomplishments and his notoriety across the state of North Carolina in the education circles that our system would have to contend with offers from other systems to try to hire him. We are all blessed with having him here as long as we did. I am just grateful that he will still be in western North Carolina. He will be truly missed and a challenge will be presented to try to replace him.

Mr. Garrett has a very unique management style that tends to draw people in and develop dialogue and collaboration among them. This was one of his many strengths and made him as successful as he was in our county. The ability to work with stakeholders in the community and bring them into the education system was truly an asset to our students, staff and McDowell County Schools. Mr. Garrett’s “North Star”, his guiding direction was kids first! This allowed numerous opportunities for students that they hadn’t had the opportunity to experience before. He treated students fairly and tried to find challenges and rewards for different lifestyles they have. He expanded the system to four very unique high school choices. He initiated Foothills Community School as well as leading the change to a middle school system away from junior highs. All come with challenges, but Mr. Garrett always had a calming effect on the waters so the sailing was usually smooth. He always put key people in key positions. This helped our system to grow and improve academically and athletically. From where our system has come since 2014 under Mr. Garrett’s leadership is phenomenal. We don’t have any low performing schools and our graduation rate has continued to improve since he has been here. The relationship with our state, county leaders and city leaders has been stellar. It has truly helped our system and pay increases for teachers in the form of the county’s contribution to their supplement. Our building projects and capitol repairs have been very successful. The High School stadium improvements, East Middle School improvements and the new Old Fort Elementary School. Mr. Garrett has been able to secure grants and using good financial management to help keep our system’s finances in great shape. Our audit records have always been class A under his watch. I could continue on but Mr. Garrett has been an outstanding leader for our system as well as a leader in the community. He has been a personal friend but always in a professional manner and I will miss him tremendously.