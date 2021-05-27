Church News

- State Street Church of God, 405 State St., Marion, will have a bring your dog to church Sunday on May 30 at 2 p.m. Service will be on the front lawn of the church. There will be a hot dog fundraiser immediately after the service.
- Sugar Hill Baptist Church, 657 Mudcut Road, Marion, will have homecoming on Sunday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m. Featured singers will be the Vein Mountain Quartet and there will be a fellowship meal after the morning worship. Pastor Michael Robinson invites everyone to attend.
- In an effort to support our community, families and schools, Cross Memorial Baptist Church is opening its doors for virtual learning for second- through fifth-graders Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. throughout the school year. Volunteers will be present to help students with their schoolwork and assist them with their online classes. Students may bring their public school-provided technologies to a safe environment for learning during remote learning school days. The aim is to offer solutions for parents and provide support for teachers and school personnel. If you would like your child to be part of the program, contact Kayla Dingus at crosskidsministry18@gmail.com or call 828-652-6315, ext. 303. Space is limited.
- East Marion Baptist Church, 660 Baldwin Ave., Marion, will host "The Landing," a 12-step program for teens, every Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. For more information, email thelanding@embc.church.
- North Cove Church of God will have a breakfast sale on every third Saturday of the month.
- Chapel Hill Baptist Church will resume its second Saturday of every month breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Menu includes biscuits, gravy, scrambled eggs, grits, sausage, bacon, livermush and homemade jelly. Dine-in, take-outs and delivery available. Cost: donations.
- Living Waters Tabernacle of Old Fort is offering a worship service twice a month for college-aged adults called "Encounter." The service will be the first and third Thursday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. At each meeting, a new topic will be discussed with a guest speaker; live music will be played; and refreshments will be served. For more information, check out Living Waters Tabernacle of Old Fort on Facebook or email jakanjamison96@gmail.com. The church is at 344 Moffitt Hill Church Road in Old Fort.
- Cross Mill United Methodist Church has a sharing food pantry for the community. The tiny food pantry is outside the church fellowship building, and is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The nonperishable food items are available for anyone in need. If you would like to donate items to this ministry, you may drop them off at the pantry box or call 460-9257 or 442-8098.
- Greenlee Baptist Church, 5967 U.S. 70 W. in Old Fort, offers Kids on a Mission each Sunday from 6-8 p.m. Newborns to seniors in high school are invited to join. The church also has a deaf ministry available. Interpreters will be provided for the worship services every Sunday at 10:55 a.m. For information, call the church office at 668-6075 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Cross Ties Cowboy Church meets every first Thursday at 2365 Bethlehem Road in Old Fort at 7 p.m. in the barn. For more information, call 828-925-2095.
- Landmark Independent Baptist Church will host a meeting on alcohol and addiction awareness by Gene Sigmon the third Friday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 225 Huskins Branch Road in Marion. For more information, contact Sigmon at soundmind16@yahoo.com.
- Apostolic Restoration Ministries is a new church to the area. If anyone is interested in attending, call Tim Eller at 828-443-2050.
- Pepper’s Creek Baptist Church will have a singing on the fourth Saturday of each month at 7 p.m. through October.
- McDowell Children’s Ministry, a ministry for children of the community interested in participating in a life-changing program, meets twice monthly. For more information, call Daniel at 659-0095 during the day or at 738-0733 in the evenings.
- Cross Mill Pentecostal Holiness Church has a soaking prayer and intercession meeting every Friday at 8 p.m. For information, call the Rev. Doug Beane-Hall at 442-6216.
- Vision Baptist Church, at 1841 Fairview Road, Marion, is offering Extreme Teens (Club 411) on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. Victorious Couples meet on Sundays at 10 a.m. Additional children’s and adult programs are also available.
- St. John’s Episcopal Church offers a food pantry in the basement of the parish house on South Main Street on Fridays from 4-6 p.m. Bring a photo ID.
Church News