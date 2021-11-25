ATTENTION: Please email your church news to mcdowellchurchnews@gmail.com or call 652-3313 and leave it with the front desk. The deadline is noon on Thursdays.
» The Sharing Food Pantry Ministry of Cross United Methodist Church needs donations of coats, sweaters, and blankets for families in the community who may be in need. Donations can be dropped off at 85 W. Cross St. just past Blue Ridge Terrace Apartments in Marion. For more information call 828-460-9257 or 828-559-4047 and leave a message.
» Nebo United Methodist Church, of 117 Nebo Church Road, announces it's Advent worship series beginning Sunday at 10 a.m. This year's advent series is based on the book “Almost Christmas,” and will feature the themes of peace, hope, joy and love. If you need to experience these things in your life, you are welcome to join us. All are welcome. Come as you are.
» First United Methodist will be hosting a “Ye Old Christmas Trunk,” a children’s community event on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 2-4 p.m. There will be a live Nativity scene at 2:30 p.m. Activities will include "Trunk or Treat" Christmas style, a visit with Santa, fun games, hot cocoa and music.Please join us as we celebrate this time of year with the children of our community.
» Chapel Hill Baptist Church will not have breakfast in November. Breakfasts will resume in December.
» Nebo United Methodist Church at 117 Nebo School Road, has a self-serve Little Food Pantry made possible by donations. Anyone can give to or take from the food pantry at any time. Items that are especially helpful include individually wrapped items and items that have pop top cans that do not require a can opener. For more information, please contact Kelly Dotson at 828-734-6548.
» East Marion Baptist Church, of 660 Baldwin Ave., Marion, will host, "The Landing," a 12-step program for teens, every Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. For more information, email thelanding@embc.church.
» North Cove Church of God will have a breakfast sale on every third Saturday of the month.
» Living Waters Tabernacle of Old Fort is offering a worship service twice a month for college-aged adults called "Encounter." The service will be the first and third Thursday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. At each meeting, a new topic will be discussed with a guest speaker; live music will be played; and refreshments will be served. For more information, check out Living Waters Tabernacle of Old Fort on Facebook or email jakanjamison96@gmail.com. The church is at 344 Moffitt Hill Church Road in Old Fort.
» Cross Mill United Methodist Church has a sharing food pantry for the community. The tiny food pantry is outside the church fellowship building, and is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The nonperishable food items are available for anyone in need. If you would like to donate items to this ministry, you may drop them off at the pantry box or call 460-9257 or 442-8098.
» Greenlee Baptist Church, 5967 U.S. 70 W. in Old Fort, offers Kids on a Mission each Sunday from 6-8 p.m. Newborns to seniors in high school are invited to join. The church also has a deaf ministry available. Interpreters will be provided for the worship services every Sunday at 10:55 a.m. For information, call the church office at 668-6075 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
» Cross Ties Cowboy Church meets every first Thursday at 2365 Bethlehem Road in Old Fort at 7 p.m. in the barn. For more information, call 828-925-2095.
» Landmark Independent Baptist Church will host a meeting on alcohol and addiction awareness by Gene Sigmon the third Friday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 225 Huskins Branch Road in Marion. For more information, contact Gene at soundmind16@yahoo.com.
» Apostolic Restoration Ministries is a new church to the area. If anyone is interested in attending, call Tim Eller at 828-443-2050.
» Pepper’s Creek Baptist Church will have a singing on the fourth Saturday of each month at 7 p.m. from January through October.
» McDowell Children’s Ministry, a ministry for children of the community interested in participating in a life-changing program, meets twice monthly. For more information, call Daniel at 659-0095 during the day or at 738-0733 in the evenings.
» Cross Mill Pentecostal Holiness Church has a soaking prayer and intercession meeting every Friday at 8 p.m. For information, call the Rev. Doug Beane-Hall at 442-6216.
» Vision Baptist Church, at 1841 Fairview Road, Marion, is offering Extreme Teens (Club 411) on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. Victorious Couples meet on Sundays at 10 a.m. Additional children’s and adult programs are also available.
» St. John’s Episcopal Church offers a food pantry in the basement of the parish house on South Main Street on Fridays from 4-6 p.m. Bring a photo ID.