church news

» Nebo United Methodist Church at 117 Nebo School Road, has a self-serve Little Food Pantry made possible by donations. Anyone can give to or take from the food pantry at any time. Items that are especially helpful include individually wrapped items and items that have pop top cans that do not require a can opener. For more information, please contact Kelly Dotson at 828-734-6548.

» East Marion Baptist Church, of 660 Baldwin Ave., Marion, will host, "The Landing," a 12-step program for teens, every Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. For more information, email thelanding@embc.church.

» North Cove Church of God will have a breakfast sale on every third Saturday of the month.

» Living Waters Tabernacle of Old Fort is offering a worship service twice a month for college-aged adults called "Encounter." The service will be the first and third Thursday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. At each meeting, a new topic will be discussed with a guest speaker; live music will be played; and refreshments will be served. For more information, check out Living Waters Tabernacle of Old Fort on Facebook or email jakanjamison96@gmail.com. The church is at 344 Moffitt Hill Church Road in Old Fort.