Charlottesville
Charlottesville came in at 4 weeks with her momma and siblings, she is now available to be adopted. If interested... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A postal worker is facing a federal indictment for destruction and delaying the mail in McDowell County.
- Updated
A Marion woman faces charges following a domestic situation and car crash, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
A Marion woman took her baby along to a break-in, authorities said on Tuesday.
- Updated
More than 30 years ago, the construction of a bypass around Marion meant a great amount of traffic and congestion would finally be diverted fr…
- Updated
Mica Town Brewing, McDowell County’s first craft brewery, has brought its beer to Nebo.
The cleanup of a hydraulic fluid spill into the Catawba River that happened Thursday evening continued into Friday as the scene was turned ove…
- Updated
COVID-19 is taking its toll on those passing up vaccinations.
From McDowell County 911/ Emergency Management Thursday evening:
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 35 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (…
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A deputy went back on duty Friday and a use of force policy may be revised after a video captured a man appearing to collapse while the deputy had his arm wrapped around his shoulders and neck.