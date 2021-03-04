Catholics discouraged from receiving J&J COVID vaccine

While top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has been urging eligible residents to take any authorized coronavirus vaccine available to them, some bishops have weighed in to discourage Catholics from getting Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine. Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency use authorization for the vaccine developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals Companies of Johnson & Johnson to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 or older.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and other dioceses from across the United States have expressed “moral concerns” over the Covid-19 vaccine developed using adenovirus type 26 (Ad26).

The bishops have raised objection to the use of cell lines originating from the tissue of aborted fetuses to develop the vaccine. In January, the USCCB released an FAQ document that said Pfizer and Moderna used an “abortion-derived cell line” to test the efficacy of their COVID-19 vaccines but didn’t use it in the development or production. On the other hand, Janssen vaccines raise “additional moral concerns” because of the use of such a cell line in development and production, they added.