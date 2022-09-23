Cassie is a 1 year old Shi-poo. She was surrendered to the rescue after her owner moved away and left... View on PetFinder
Cassie
Cassie is a 1 year old Shi-poo. She was surrendered to the rescue after her owner moved away and left... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
HILDEBRAN — Details from troopers and eyewitnesses paint a chaotic image from the minutes before a woman was shot by a state trooper Tuesday morning in eastern Burke County.
A pair of McDowell County sports legends is among the newest class of inductees into the Western North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.
A shooting in the vicinity of Exit 118 on I-40 involved a law enforcement officer and shut down a portion of the interstate.
A U.S. deputy marshal assigned to the Western District of North Carolina has been charged with stealing from Walmart on five separate occasions.
Local emergency officials responded to a variety of incidents recently in McDowell County.
To be more precise, this is a metal sculpture of Sasquatch created by local artist Betty Ballew. She made it out of scrap metal pieces welded …
Woman shot by trooper on I-40 near Hickory is accused of multiple hit-and-run crashes, kidnapping, firing on patrolman
HILDEBRAN — Details from troopers and eyewitnesses paint a chaotic image from the minutes before a woman was shot by a state trooper Tuesday morning in eastern Burke County.
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying an individual.
HILDEBRAN — A woman shot by a state trooper Tuesday morning will be served with warrants for attempted murder and kidnapping once she’s released from the hospital.
A felon was discovered on county property after hours with a gun, authorities said on Monday.