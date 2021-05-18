Ready for adoption after 6/9/21. Applications can be put in any time for me!Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ready for adoption after 6/9/21. Applications can be put in any time for me!Please contact DayOneRescueApps@gmail.com for more info on... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A house on Veterans Drive in Marion is heavily damaged from a fire Wednesday night.
Angela McClellan of Marion did a double-take after her $5 ticket revealed a $250,000 top prize.
The gas panic gripping North Carolina over the past few days has plunged many people into a desperate search for stations that are open — and …
Following the lead of the CDC and Gov. Roy Cooper’s order, Marion Mayor Steve Little has rescinded his mayoral face mask mandate, which has be…
A passenger in vehicle stopped at a license checkpoint faces drug charges, authorities said Monday.
An Old Fort woman faces drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said Wednesday
Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina has purchased future Catawba River Greenway property in McDowell County. It will connect the trail to …
Effective immediately, North Carolina is lifting most of its mandatory mask requirements, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday afternoon. In most setti…
At the corner of South Main and West Henderson streets, a new eatery is creating quite a stir in downtown Marion. Since it opened a few weeks …
A Marion man has been charged with a sex offense involving an underaged girl, authorities said Thursday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.