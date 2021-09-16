Cars broken into during church service

Members of Faith Baptist Church in Shelby had their cars broken into and stolen from while they attended services this week.

While church services were in session on Sunday, an unidentified man reportedly drove into the church parking lot and stole items from two cars, including a backpack full of textbooks and schoolwork.

Both thefts were caught by security cameras outside of the church. Cameras caught pictures of the man’s face and his vehicle entering and exiting the parking lot. Those photos have been turned over to the Cleveland County Sherriff’s Office.

Those photos were shared on social media by the sherriff’s office in an attempt to identify the man. According to their post, the registration plate on the man’s vehicle was a dealer plate that had been reported as lost by the dealership.

“This gentleman was really fast. He wasn’t in the parking lot for more than a few minutes,” said Janet Poston, church secretary. “Most of his time was spent walking from one end of the parking lot to another.”

Poston said one of the vehicles had its windows down and the other was unlocked.