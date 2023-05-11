Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day; organizations can purchase an ad by calling 559-4047.Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

TODAY

Jewelry-making class

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class in making a fused and forged necklace with Diane Enger as the instructor. The class will be taught today from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $40 for AGS members, $50 for nonmembers, plus a $15 materials fee which includes glass to make two pendants, one already fused pendant, wire, liver of sulfur, wax and all tools needed, plus firing. In this class, students will be learning and using a few different processes in the completion of two large-hole fused-glass pendants and a necklace using a large-hole fused pendant. The finished necklace will be a statement piece of jewelry. Minimum three students, maximum six. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Wreath-making workshop

The Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center in Old Fort will host a spring wreath-making workshop on Saturday and interested persons should register for it by Friday. The wreath-making workshop will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday on the museum’s grounds at 24 Water St., Old Fort. The cost is $15 per wreath. Advance registration and prepayment are required and must be made by 5 p.m. Friday. For more information about the workshop or to preregister, contact Brittany Joachim at Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259 or brittany.bennett@ncdcr.gov between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Alumni homecoming

Glenwood Alumni Association will hold homecoming on Saturday at Glenwood Elementary School. Registration is at 4 p.m. and the business meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and you should preregister. For more information, contact Jeanette Jarrett at 460-9641 or Ann Randolph at 460-8823.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Wednesday, May 17, from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St., Marion.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Blood drive

The Battle of the Badges blood drive, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Marion, will take place Friday, May 19, from 1:30-6 p.m. at the county training room at 129 Barnes Road in Marion. McDowell’s first responders will face off for a lifesaving cause. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell County Rescue Squad, fire departments, Marion Police Department, McDowell County Emergency Medical Service and the North Carolina Highway Patrol will be encouraging blood donations in honor of their respective agencies. Donors at the blood drive will vote for their favorite first responders before they donate, and the winner will be announced at the end of the drive. Please sign up to donate. The goal is to collect 40 units. There will be special refreshments, courtesy of area restaurants.

Bigfoot ghost walk

The McDowell County Historical Society will host a Bigfoot Historical Ghost Walk on the evening of Friday, May 19. Come along with the Historical Society as they tell the history of downtown Marion and share ghost stories. Plus, one never knows when, where or with whom Bigfoot may appear. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m. People should meet at Ingenious Coffee Roasters in downtown Marion. Tickets and more information are available at Eventbrite.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive during the WNC Bigfoot Festival on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at the American Red Cross McDowell Chapter building’s parking at 39 N. Garden St., Marion. Another one will be held Thursday, May 28, from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 205 Bethel Church Road, Marion. Another blood drive will be held Tuesday, May 30, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Old Fort’s Fellowship Hall in Old Fort. The last will be held Wednesday, May 31, from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the Corpening Memorial YMCA’s training room in Marion.

Market Day

The Historic Carson House will host a Market Day on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be crafts, bake sale, farm products, plants, vintage items. Something for everyone. Vendors are welcome. There will also be space available for yard sale tables on the grounds. For more information, email the Carson House at historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com or call 828-724-4948.

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Thursday, May 25, from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 205 Bethel Church Road, Marion.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

McDowell Awareness Appreciation Day (MAAD) will be held Saturday, May 27, from 2-6 p.m. at West Marion Community Park at 169 Ridley St. MAAD offers various human resources that can help push the county’s residents in a positive direction. There will be free food, live music, inflatables and more. The event is presented by hip hop recording artist Dukesta and the Men of McDowell.

TUESDAY, MAY 30

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Tuesday, May 30, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Old Fort’s fellowship hall. The last will be held Wednesday, May 31, from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the Corpening Memorial YMCA’s training room in Marion.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Wednesday, May 31, from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the Corpening Memorial YMCA’s training room in Marion.