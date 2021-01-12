Western NC native Josh Dobson sworn in as State Labor Commissioner

RALEIGH— Former McDowell County Commissioner and state House Rep. Josh Dobson has begun his new role as state labor commissioner.

Dobson resides in Nebo with his wife, Valerie, and daughter, Kennedy.

Dobson, who was elected in November as North Carolina’s 18th state labor commissioner, was officially sworn into office on Saturday, Jan. 2, on the front steps of the historic Labor Building. N.C. Supreme Court Justice Phil Berger Jr. administered the oath of office.

“It is an honor and a privilege for me to represent the western part of the state in Raleigh as labor commissioner,” Dobson said in a news release. “As a McDowell County native and an Appalachian State University graduate, my roots in the western part of the state run deep. I look forward to visiting with the many employers and employees in the area to learn more about their needs and how we can help.”