Marion man is offering a reward for return of mower

The owner of a stolen Kubota RTV is offering a $1,500 reward for its return.

A Marion man reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, that someone took the RTV, along with logging equipment, a weed trimmer, various tools, a TV, a security system, a water pump, a compound bow, a generator and a chain saw from property on Tatertown Loop in Nebo.

The theft occurred sometime between 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18.

The Kubota is an orange 2018 400CI two-seater with a hand dump.

Anyone with information about the RTV’s location is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2237.