Brief guidelines: We publish free announcements of nonprofit organizations, community events and fundraisers. We attempt to run briefs in chronological order. Briefs will not run every day, but as space allows. Briefs can be submitted by emailing news@mcdowellnews.com or by calling 559-4055. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day; organizations can purchase an ad by calling 559-4047.

The Rotary Club of Marion will hold its 39th annual auction on Thursday at the Jubilee Arbor at Historic Carson House. The preview will be held starting at 5 p.m., and the auction starts at 6 p.m. The items to be auctioned include vacation destinations, area attraction tickets, gift certificates, unique experiences, collectibles and much more. Hundreds of items to be sold to the highest bidder. Food and drinks will be available. For more information, visit the Rotary Club of Marion’s Facebook page.

A public hearing on the proposed schedules, standards and rules for the 2023 revaluation of real property will be held by the McDowell County Board of Commissioners on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the commission meeting room of the McDowell County Services Building at 60 E. Court St. in Marion. A copy of the schedules has been placed in the office of the McDowell County Tax Assessor at 60 E. Court St., Marion, where they will remain available for public inspection during regular business hours.

The Whitehouse Community Center, at 5408 Painter’s Gap Road in Union Mills, will hold its breakfast buffet and bake sale on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. There will be biscuits, gravy, eggs, pancakes, liver mush, sausage, apple sauce and hashrounds. The cost is $7 for adults and to-go plates are available.

CareNet Counseling is hosting a purse sale Saturday at St. John’s Episcopal Church Pavilion in Marion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you would like to donate a gently used purse, please bring it by St. John’s Church Parish Hall at 339 S. Main St., Tuesday through Friday. There will be purses from Coach, Nine West, Vera Bradley, Crown and Ivy, Michael Kors, Dooney and Burke and many more name brands, all at great prices.

The Junior Master Gardener (JMG) program is a youth gardening program of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension. JMG engages children in hands-on group and individual learning experiences that provide a love of gardening, develop an appreciation for the environment, cultivate leadership, personal responsibility, community involvement and critical-thinking skills. The Master Gardeners of McDowell County will launch a JMG program this fall/winter. The volunteer leaders of the Junior Master Gardener program will be set up at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 3-6 p.m. to answer any questions.

The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the McDowell Senior Center in Marion. This group is for caregivers of loved ones with any form of dementia. The group meets on the last Tuesday of every month. For more information, contact Lisa Ellis at lellis0316@gmail.com or 828-442-8631.

Volunteers are needed at the Shepherds Table Food Ministry at Clinchfield United Methodist Church in Marion to help prepare and distribute food boxes to families in the community who may be in need. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday. Volunteers must also be vaccinated. To volunteer, or for more information, call pastor Walter Pegues at 704-678-4781 or Sheila Westmoreland at 828-443-0227.

The Mountain Glory Quilters’ Guild Quilt Show is up at MACA and will be taken down Friday, Oct. 28. MACA is open from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday at 50 S. Main St. in Marion.

Arrowhead Gallery and Studios will hold its first annual “Art by the Creek” event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the gravel lot between Hillman Beer and Whaley Farm Brewery. For more information and to pick up an application to be a vendor, stop by Arrowhead Gallery and Studios at 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, call 828-668-1100 or visit the gallery’s site at a3l@arrowheadart.org and Facebook.

The city of Marion Tree Board is recruiting new members. Members must have an interest in trees and landscaping, live inside of the Marion city limits and be able to attend quarterly meetings. Applications for this advisory board opportunity can be found at marionnc.org/213/Tree-Board. For additional information, contact City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield at 828-652-3551, ext. 306, or at lhollifield@marionnc.org.

Old Fort Part-Day Preschool is taking applications for the 2022-23 school year for ages 2-4. If you or someone you know is in need of a half-day program from 8:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., call Bethany Hollifield at 828-460-6932. Old Fort Part-Day Preschool is at 128 Mauney Ave., Old Fort.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort is holding an exhibit called “Pollinators” though Oct. 31. The theme of the show is “Pollinators need you. You need Pollinators.” This show will focus on pollinators and what they pollinate. They are responsible for one out of every three bites of food.

The Foothills Community Band is resuming practice on Tuesday nights from 7-8:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Marion’s fellowship hall and would like any and all prior band members and new members to join in the practice. There are openings for all positions. For more information, call 828-460-6706.

Can you be a voice for a child? Can you advocate for them in court? Can you speak for their best interests? Become a McDowell Guardian ad Litem today and be a voice for the children in our community. For more information, call 828-655-4121.

CarePartners Hospice and Palliative Care McDowell, voted “The Best of McDowell County” in Home Healthcare for 2021, is seeking volunteers. Do you enjoy serving others, working behind the scenes or working with veterans? If so, CarePartners has positions available to serve as a patient and family support volunteer, administrative office support volunteer or as a We Honor Veterans program volunteer. These volunteer roles are designed to support staff and do not take the place of a staff position. If you are interested in joining our team or to learn more about our volunteer opportunities, call the volunteer services department at 828-652-1318.

The Agricultural Advisory Board is seeking volunteers to serve on its board. The purpose of the board is to review and approve applications for qualified farmland and voluntary agricultural districts, make recommendations concerning the establishment and modification of agricultural districts, hold public hearings and perform other related tasks as assigned. At least five of the seven members shall be actively engaged in production agriculture. Applications are available online at mcdowellgov.com. Mail or drop off your application to Clerk to the Board, 60 E. Court St., Marion.

Mercy Fund Animal Rescue still has doghouses to offer free of charge and with free delivery. Call Joy at 652-7980 to get yours or one for your neighbor (with their permission of course). You can take advantage of the low-cost spay/neuter program for owned, socialized cats (Marilyn at 756-7067) and the feral cat spay/neuter program (Susan at 317-1939). All owned cats must be 6 months old to have surgery.

Circle of Parents meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at 85 W. Cross St. in Marion, just past Blue Ridge Terrace Apartments. There is no charge to attend and refreshments will be served. Child care will be provided for children that are walking to 5 years old. Circle of Parents is a support group where families and caregivers with children from infant to age 5 can openly discuss the successes and challenges of raising children.

McDowell Transit is able to transport anyone in McDowell County for free to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Call 828-559-0744 and select option 2 to leave a voicemail message and reserve your spot. You should leave your name, date of birth, physical address, phone number, the name and address of your destination and the time and date of your appointment. All appointments must be scheduled at least three business days in advance. Appointments may be scheduled Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Earlier appointments times are encouraged.

Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort hosts a free Sunday afternoon music jam from 2-4 p.m. every Sunday except during major holiday weekends. The jam session is held on the museum’s front porch, 24 Water St. in Old Fort, and features the local bluegrass band, Possum Creek. Gospel and country music also is played. Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to participate. Just bring your own instrument and join in. The public also is invited bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music. For more information, call 828-668-9259 or visit the museum’s website at www.mgmnc.org.

The McDowell Senior Center is in desperate need for volunteers for the local home-delivered meals program. The Adopt-A-Route program provides an excellent way for companies and organizations to engage in the community by delivering a midday meal to homebound older adults in our community. If you are a business owner, manager or a team leader for a church or social group, please consider the Adopt-A-Route program. Drivers use their own vehicles to deliver meals on routes throughout McDowell. Each route normally takes 1 to 1½ hours to deliver. Meals are ready to be picked up at the Senior Center starting each day at 10:45 a.m. McDowell County offers mileage reimbursement to home-delivered meals drivers. Individuals or groups interested in assisting with home-delivered meals can call the McDowell Senior Center at 659-0826. Interested candidates can also email volctr@mcdowellgov.com for more information.

The McDowell County chapter of Toastmasters can help you build your communication and leadership skills. McDowellNC Toastmasters meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Contact the group at McDowellNC.toastmastersclubs.org.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League has ongoing classes every week, but face masks are required. Mathilda Potter’s Wednesday pottery class is held every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. Students at all levels are welcome. Space is available. In addition, Maylin Travers’ Thursday Kids Clay class is taking place. Space is available. These are also being held at the Arrowhead Gallery and Studios in Old Fort. Call 828-668-1100 or visit the website at www.arrowheadart.org for more information or to register.

A “blessing box” can be found at 75 Reservoir Road containing free canned foods and nonperishable items for anyone in need. Also, if anyone wants to donate, they should feel free to do so.

The Community Forums — West Marion, Marion East, Old Fort, and People on the Move in Old Fort — are operating and active. Monthly meetings are in a different form as we are practicing and encouraging guidance for social distancing, small gatherings and wearing masks as we do our part to prevent spreading COVID-19. The work is continuing and everyone is encouraged to find out how to get involved. If you or a neighbor need something or need help, contact the forums. You can contact the forum through Facebook messenger or the leaders through email: Paula Avery, paula@westmarion.org; Ginger Webb, cepmcdowell@gmail.com; Kitty Geouge Wilson or Debora Workman, marioneastcommunityforum@gmail.com; and Lavita Logan, lavitalogan@yahoo.com. To learn more about our work, visit our Facebook pages.

Many people are looking to meet their food needs with their own vegetable garden. Growing your own food can be done and can be fun, relaxing activity for all in your family. N.C. Cooperative Extension has many resources available to you. There is a gardening website, and also this site with resources on vegetable gardening. N.C. Cooperative Extension, McDowell County Center has a Gardening Hotline, 828-527-6367, open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also email mcdowell.emg@gmail.com for all your gardening questions.

Rusty’s Legacy is seeking foster homes to help save dogs from the McDowell County Shelter. In an effort to keep our county shelter a no-kill facility, we need families willing to foster dogs from the shelter. The dogs will be taken in to Rusty’s Legacy as soon as shelter space or transport comes open. Rusty’s Legacy will provide all shots, food and anything else the foster would need. Most foster commitments are two to four weeks. For more information, call Rusty’s Legacy at 828-460-3190 or email rustyslegacync@aol.com.