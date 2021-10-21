Bolt is a wonderfully sensitive hound. Bolt is well trained and does great with other dogs. Bolt needs good containment... View on PetFinder
Two people died in separate wrecks over the weekend in McDowell County.
Two people were charged after an investigation into local drug activity, authorities said on Friday.
A Marion man faces drug charges after a task force searched his home, authorities said.
Update: Monday, 2:23 p.m.: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Cody Vance has been located.
A McDowell resident's fossils are missing.
Eve is expecting her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing, runaway juvenile: Abagail Lynn Cantrell.
On a sunny, beautiful October afternoon, a memorial was finally dedicated to the thousands of men and women who labored under brutal condition…
During the regular Monday meeting for October, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen agreed for a design firm to get started on the work for the plan…
The McDowell Pregnancy Care Center (MPCC) held its 10th Annual Walk for Life event on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Grace Community Church.
