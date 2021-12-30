NEBO - Trail closures are in place as firefighters respond to the Lost Cove Fire burning in the Wilson Creek area on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County. The fire is located near Bee Mountain in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville. The fire, which was reported on Friday afternoon, is estimated at 350 acres and 10% contained.