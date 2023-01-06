BARBARA MCKINNEY: Sparrows lead the way to a new year

Mercy, I can hardly believe a new year has begun. I wasn’t quite finished with 2022.

However, although beginning a new year can be scary on several levels these days, a beginning can be just that — an opportunity to try new somethings and maybe do old things differently.

A few days ago, as Matilda and I sat in the den working crossword puzzles, I happened to look out toward the patio birdbath. What caught my attention was something quite ordinary, yet in a fashion, so special, I decided to take it as a positive for the new year.

The birdbath is flanked by an arborvitae and a naked winterberry bush where an English sparrow sat on a twig, fluffing himself after an apparent bath. He was a joy to observe.

However, I muttered to myself, “You silly bird! Don’t you realize the temp is barely 33 degrees, just warm enough, along with the sun, to melt most of the birdbath ice?”

Apparently, he didn’t mind. He stretched and fluffed one wing, then the other. A little foot came up to scratch next to one eye, then his beak got a good swiping on a close-by twig.

Suddenly, another English sparrow lit in the shrub just below the current occupant. They must have had an interesting conversation because sparrow #2 hopped to a higher limb, then flew to the birdbath edge, fluffed his feathers a bit, and dove in.

Wow.

He must have worn his insulated underwear since he splashed and cavorted as if it were the middle of summer. Then, he organized himself and flew to the winterberry to fluff and scratch and wipe, as had his buddy.

Then. In flew sparrow #3. Shortly, he also lit on the birdbath edge. Did he put one tiny toe out to test the water? Absolutely not. As the other two had, he dove head and beak first into the cold water—several times. Then he splashed and fluffed and cavorted as if he were in the finest, warmest spa available. Matilda looked at me, shook her furry head and went back to sleep.

I used to tell my literature students that if we tried hard enough, we could read “anything into anything," a specious approach to interpreting literature, but here I go, violating my own rule.

The tail end of ‘21 broke my heart with the loss of my wonderful, lifetime hubby. Starting over, so to speak, as a very senior citizen has been daunting, frightening, challenging.

Then there’s all the tragedy, mess, outrage, disaster, injustice, etc., etc. the news and daily living have brought us in 2022. Dwelling on the negative is often so much easier than trying for the positive. Never a “Pollyanna” at any stage of my life, falling into the negativity pit is so easy for me.

However, when I observed those three English sparrows, defenseless in so many ways, having a high old time in my birdbath, despite the cold temp, the cold water, and probably knowing they could be nabbed at any time by our large, red-tailed hawk, I slapped my wrist and vowed to stop feeling sorry for myself.

The new year is a NEW YEAR. How about we decide to dive in, head first, and deal sensibly but cautiously with what comes.