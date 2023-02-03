Not a dedicated TV watcher, especially if there’s good reading lying about, I am, however, a dedicated night owl blessed by Cat Matilda, also a night owl and morning slug like her ma.

So styled, we have rediscovered the old 1985-92 award-winning sitcom “The Golden Girls” as a late night and early morning rerun on the Hallmark Channel. I recently read or heard somewhere that “golden girl” status runs from age 30 on! By who’s definition, for goodness’ sake? If this is true, that makes me a “Fort Knox Girl.” Anyway, I digress, as I am wont to do.

In case you’ve forgotten or never seen, the series is about four single women, late 50 something to 80 something — two widows, Blanch and Rose; the divorced Dorothy; and her widowed mother Sophia.

In Miami, the “girls” are living together in love and laughter as they support one another during their so-called golden years. Blanch is the sexy, man-crazy one; Rose, the sweet, ditzy one; Dorothy, the stalwart, tell-it-like-it-is one; and Sophia, her equally sassy Italian ma.

In no way am I pretending to be a TV critic here. The awards for the show and for the actresses are testimonials enough. I’m just happy the Hallmark Channel has had the good sense to rerun a show as relevant today as it was 30 years ago. Thumbs up!

When “The Golden Girls” originally ran, it set new standards for single women 50 and older and those standards hold today. However, whether we like it or not, a double standard still exists regarding single men and women older than 50. For now, I’m not prepared to go there. What I will do is applaud the “Golden Girls” writers and producers for portraying older, single women as smart, productive, creative, stylish, sexy, funny, community-minded, caring, still breathing individuals.

Despite marriage, grown children, age, divorce, loss, these golden girls are alive, viable, and worth knowing. They still enjoy men’s company. Dorothy, the no-nonsense one, actually giggles once after a man’s kiss. However, when a date comments unwisely, one of the girls retorts, “I don’t want to be treated as your equal; I want to be treated better.” Amen!

Late 50-something Dorothy often teaches part time and is still wild over the Beatles. Man-crazy Blanch, a throw-back in speech and background to Scarlett O’Hara, constantly worries about losing her sex appeal. Ditsy Rose, smarter than she appears, volunteers and sometimes holds a part-time job to augment her finances. Sophia, Dorothy’s mother, is the great equalizer who, at 80 something also dates and often finds her mouth covered by Dorothy’s hand to prevent a scathing retort. Each retains her independence, her sex appeal, and a sense of who she is as a senior woman.

Ladies, if you missed this sitcom the first time, consider watching the reruns, and fellows, you can watch, too. A learning curve is alive and well.