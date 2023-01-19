BARBARA MCKINNEY: May we remain forever grateful for our freedoms

As you may remember, if you read the introduction to my column some time ago, my purpose is to bring a smile, a giggle, or at least a pleasant thought or memory to you, our cherished readers.

Not that I’m playing ostrich by sticking my head in the information sand and asking you to do the same. We certainly need to stay aware of the affairs of our country and the world. It’s just that, with all the negative news and scary whatever, mostly beyond our control, a little relief seems to be in order. However, with this piece, I hope to give us all a reminder.

With Darling Sam gone a year now, Cat Matilda and I decided to lie a bit low on New Year’s Eve. We watched some silly TV movie, then at midnight, to celebrate, I had a small glass of wine and she a treat since she doesn’t drink. Then, we went to bed, hopeful for 2023.

Today, Jan.2, Cat Matilda went outside to bask in the sun, and the 60-something temperature and clear skies tempted me to take myself to lunch after running a multitude of errands. Hubby’s and my favorite restaurant in our hometown has been part of my rescue effort since his leaving. The food is always excellent and the staff spoil me each time I visit.

Today, the sun and warm temp lured me to have lunch outside on the restaurant’s garden patio. What a treat!

I settled at a corner table, propped my feet up, dug out what I needed from my muti-tasking purse and settled in, with the comforting sun on my back and my lovely server headed my way. I ordered, then organized myself a bit more and opened "The Beekeeper’s Ball" by one of my favorite authors, Susan Wiggs.

As I sat reading, sunshine dappling the pages and a little breeze stirring my hair, I stopped, took a wonderfully deep breath, and said, “Thank you ” to whoever might be listening. My reading passage concerned the German occupation of Copenhagen, Denmark during World War II, and in particular, a family torn apart and its teenage son’s bravery as he fought against the Gestapo. Years later, he would tell his story for his biography.

As I sat in the fresh air, relaxed, replete, free, I felt guilty for any nanosecond I’ve taken my freedom for granted, as should we all. As another new year rapidly moves forward, may we never take our democracy and our freedoms casually, as if they will always be there, and may we pay serious attention to those who do. Complacency is a killer.

This is my New Year’s wish; I hope it is yours, as well.