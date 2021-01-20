Authorities will ‘never take me alive' Pennsylvania woman told social media after stealing Pelosi’s laptop, FBI says

In addition to the Discord messages, prosecutors say Williams shot video on her cellphone as she stormed the Capitol with the crowd of Trump supporters, including at least two segments she posted while roaming Pelosi’s office.

In one, a woman, whose voice agents have identified as Williams’, warns a crowd of people standing around a computer in the House speaker’s conference room not to touch it without gloves. A text caption over the footage reads: “They got the laptop.”

Other messages note, “I got pepper sprayed” and detail how she allegedly escaped from police at the scene. Officers, Williams purportedly wrote, “followed me around grabbing me while I was escaping in the crowd. I got away.”

Though she later closed her Discord account, another user had saved her messages and later posted them on Twitter.

Justice Department officials have not yet said whether they recovered Pelosi’s laptop when Williams surrendered to the FBI late Monday evening. They also did not indicate whether they had confirmed a tip from one of Williams’ former romantic partners that she had tried to sell the computer to the Russian foreign security service.

During Williams’ first appearance in federal court in Harrisburg on Tuesday, they previewed the new charges against her, including theft of government property and obstruction of Congress — both punishable by up to 20 years in prison — and said they will seek to keep her in custody until trial.