At 47, Ogata won't give up on being first Japanese-born driver to break a NASCAR barrier

"I tried to hide my Japanese, (being) Asian," Ogata said. "But I cannot hide it."

It's a wonder to many in Ogata's network why he uprooted his life in 1998 to move to North Carolina with hardly any connections or money to pursue stock car racing. He said his friends in Japan questioned him, but Ogata was enamored with the sport after attending the 1996 Daytona 500, a race in which Dale Earnhardt started on the pole and Dale Jarrett won. That sold him on the atmosphere at American tracks.

"I thought, 'Wow, it's so exciting,' " Ogata said. "There are so many people. The speeds and sounds."

He had driven in professional motocross events as a teenager and discovered NASCAR at age 18 by flipping through television channels at a hospital in Kanagawa while recovering from a broken leg. Then came the visit to Daytona. Two years later, he acquired his visa and moved to the United States to fall in love with short track and late model racing by watching events at now-defunct Concord Speedway. He still works on one of his own late-model cars in his garage in Mooresville.

But with limited funding over the last decade, Ogata has only been able to compete in a handful of races in the lower-level K&N Pro Series, Truck Series and a single Xfinity race in 2018. His best Truck Series finish was 18th place in 2015.