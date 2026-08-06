Aug 6, 2026 Aug 6, 2026 0 Related to this story Most Popular Kershaw’s Kreamery set to open location in Marion. Here's where and when “Our mission has always been to create a place where families, friends, and neighbors can gather and make sweet memories, and we're thrilled t… Man convicted of murdering McDowell County woman in 1993 claims innocence, requests new trial “Cold case investigations of cases where there is public pressure for resolution can fall prey to tunnel vision and sloppy investigation fuele… Marion YMCA gets new executive director “His experience and knowledge of the YMCA’s mission make him a strong fit to lead Corpening Memorial YMCA and build on its impact in McDowell County." Camera crew visits Marion to make promotional video. Here's where they filmed “This is a chance to help show the beauty, energy and welcoming spirit that make our downtown such a special place." Marion radio station moves to new location WBRM or Bigfoot Country 103.9 FM is now based on Henderson Street.