Sep 24, 2026 43 mins ago 0 Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back in the pocket during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday. DALE ZANINE, IMAGN IMAGES, USA TODAY NETWORK Related to this story Most Popular Old Fort woman charged with murder Friday Old Fort Police Chief Melvin Lytle said the incident was a domestic situation. Marion meat processing plant run by local family brings quality meats, serves farmers “We had no experience in meat processing and couldn’t find anyone willing to teach us. Instead of letting that stop us, we did what we do best… What's the latest on the Clinchfield Mill apartment project in Marion? Here's where the project stands and how long construction will take. Marion man charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury The victim had sustained multiple fractures to his nose. Marion woman gets 3 years in prison for defrauding FEMA after Helene "Every dollar of that money should have gone to those that needed it. Instead, Cantrell stole that taxpayer money — and committed her fraud wh…