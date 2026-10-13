Oct 13, 2026 6 mins ago 0 Volunteers from Truist Bank carry trees to plant in Bethel Park in Morganton on Sept. 22. Trout Unlimited donated 500 trees to the city to plant in the park. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED, CITY OF MORGANTON Related to this story Most Popular Will Isaias match Helene? National Weather Service forecasters address concerns Could Hurricane Isaias, which strengthened in the Gulf on Thursday, deliver the destruction of 2024’s Hurricane Helene in the North Carolina m… Weakened Isaias still threatens NC, NWS says. Here's the timeline of the heaviest impacts Despite weakening overnight into a post-tropical cyclone, former Hurricane Isaias threatens the North Carolina mountains with mudslides and fl… Marion's Mountain Glory Festival canceled due to impending Hurricane Isaias weather concerns “Residents are encouraged to monitor weather conditions and stay informed by following all notifications and guidance issued by McDowell Count… Candidates for McDowell clerk of Superior Court answer questions This year, two candidates are seeking election to the office of clerk of Superior Court for McDowell County. Carolina Panthers announce return of running back on Thursday As announced on Thursday afternoon, the team has signed running back Anthony "Tre" Tyus III to the group. The 23-year-old was waived from the …