On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Marion presented the 2023 Marshall dark Sr. Scholarship of $5,763.92 to Mcdowell Early College student Steven Astello navarrete, second from left. Scholarship Committee Chair Stacy Buff, second from right, and Club President Richard Berlick, right, presented him with his scholarship certificate during the club's meeting at the Marion Community Building. He was joined by MEC counselor Ashley Bartlett, left.