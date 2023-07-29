School desegregation was a hot topic nationwide when this image of Albert B. Joyner of Old Fort's Catawba View community appeared in the "Look" magazine issue of April 3, 1956. Taken on Aug. 24, 1955, the photograph shows Joyner asking McDowell County School Superintendent Melvin Taylor (with notebook) to register local Black students in the then-all-white Old Fort School. The previous year, the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that "separate but equal" public schools were unconstitutional. When some Black parents in Old Fort became anxious about registering their children for the 1955 school year, Joyner stepped in.