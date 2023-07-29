Southern Railway built its depot between the railroad tracks and Old Fort's Main Street in 1892. When this photograph was taken in the 1940s, eight daily passenger trains served the town. But by the 1970s, passenger travel had dwindled to mostly special excursions. When the railway announced plans in the early 1980s to raze the depot, 3,000 area residents signed a petition to save it. On July 3, 1985, Norfolk Southern Railway donated the depot to the Old Fort Heritage Foundation, which raised funds to restore it.