Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was killed and two others were injured Thursday in a three-vehicle wreck that happened on U.S. 221 north of Marion.
A second person has died as a result of the three-vehicle wreck that happened Thursday north of Marion.
One person was killed and two others were critically injured Thursday in a three-vehicle wreck that happened on U.S. 221 north of Marion.
A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 40 East onramp at Sugar Hill Road (Exit 81) in McDowell Count…
A local couple has been charged with possession of methamphetamine by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.