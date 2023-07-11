A second person has died as a result of the three-vehicle wreck that happened Thursday north of Marion. Delaney Janet Leierzapf, 21, of Cary was pronounced dead at the scene. she was a passenger in a 2017 Jeep Cherokee. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was identified as her boyfriend. The name on his N.C. driver's license was listed as Caius Jaymes Arrington, 20, of Bakersville. However, friends of his have since stated on Facebook that he chose to go by the last name of Peterson, rather than Arrington. Over the weekend, the young man was taken off life support and an honor walk was held at Mission Hospital as his organs would be donated. First Sgt. J.E. Reid with the Highway Patrol confirmed to The Mcdowell News that Arrington (or Peterson) had died on Sunday.